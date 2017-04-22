Alavanyo/ Nkonya Chiefs Suspended – Daily Guide Africa

Nana Ampim-Darko (left) of Nkonya & Togbega Tsedze Atakora of Alavanyo

As part of measures to ensure peace and stability at Nkonya and Alavanyo, the paramount chiefs of the two feuding communities have been suspended from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs indefinitely.

The sanction comes two days after a shooting incident at Nkonya, which left two men dead and two others injured.

Although the assailants are yet to be identified, sources close to the area allege that the shooters were from Alavanyo.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, was confirmed to DAILY GUIDE by the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Soglo Alloh IV, who is also the paramount chief of the Likpe Traditional Area.

He also admitted that although the sanction seems harsh, it’s necessary because earlier diplomatic measures hadn’t yielded much.

To this end, a combination of the diplomacy and sanction is also a step towards ensuring peace at Nkonya and Alavanyo.

Nana Soglo Alloh added that the chiefs had been suspended because they had not been able to ensure the sustenance of peace and stability in their respective jurisdictions.

“With this latest incident, it is clear that our brothers are not working hard enough to keep the peace and control their subjects. I believe they are in the position to control their people and that is what we expect from them,” he underscored.

History

Nana Alloh explained that the two communities have been fighting for about 94 years over land and despite all the measures put in place by the House of Chiefs, government and other key stakeholders, there seems to be no end in sight as far as the conflict is concerned.

He recalled how 15 years ago the Regional House, under the leadership of Togbe Gabusu, set up a committee of eminent Voltaians with the immediate past Bishop of Ho, Lodonu, as the Chairman, to broker peace between the two.

He said a peace pipe was smoked with assurances from both sides.

However, that pact was broken after a short while. After that there have been several other mediations and peace accords, with the recent one being last year.

That has again been broken with the latest shooting incident which occurred at about 6:30 pm last Wednesday.

Nana Alloh, who was very disappointed, noted that the latest incident had not only plunged the area into negative publicity, but also brought the House of Chiefs into disrepute, despite several interventions.

Although the suspension isn’t forever, Nana Alloh was optimistic that it would yield some dividends.

Updates On Shooting

The police are yet to make arrests in the latest incident.

The deceased have been identified as Yao Akombo, 40, and Prince Mawusi Donkor, 31.

The one on admission who had been visited by the Regional Minister, Archiebald Yaw Letsa, has also been identified as 21-year-old Richard Kalabi.

Although the Regional Police Commander, ACP Nana Asomah Hineh, has not linked the incident to the protracted Nkonya/Alavanyo land dispute, residents and police sources on the ground believe otherwise.

The regional minister has since called for calm and assured the country of peace and stability in the area.

A Peace Ambassador for Nkonya/Alavanyo, Clemence Gyato, agreed with Nana Alloh that the land should be taken over by the government.

From Fred Duodu, Ho ([email protected] )