Akufo-Addo has done well within 100 days but… – group

Pressure group, Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG) says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 100 days achievement is a mixture of remarkable highs and regrettable lows.

The group in a 12-page analysis of the performance of government commended the Economic Management Team for stabilizing the cedi.

“We commend the President, for giving the youth enviable slots in his government,” DYMOG said.

It also lauded the government for working with the Central Bank to reduce the Policy Rate by 200 basis points from 25.5 percent to 23 percent.

Monday marked the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 100 days in power since its inauguration on January 7.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia told a gathering at Joy FM’s 100 day Town hall meeting government has recorded over 103 achievements.

He touched on the cedi stabilization, abolishment of some “nuisance” taxes and payment of allowance owed military officers on peacekeeping mission as some of the achievements.

He said although the NPP did not promise to fulfil all of its 2016 promises within 100 days, it has achieved more than its critics expected.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a news conference in rebuttal said President Akufo-Addo has been bad at managing the country.

The NDC MPs cited attacks of pro-NPP vigilante groups namely Invincible and Delta Forces which they claimed the President has been poor at handling.

But DYMOG in its study of the government’s performance said although it has done well in some areas, it has underperformed in critical areas of the economy.

It questioned the use of GHC20,000,000 used by government to celebrate the nation’s 60th Anniversary which it said was exorbitant considering the difficulties the country find itself.