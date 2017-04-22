Accra joins Global ‘March for Science’ Campaign

Accra will tomorrow join more than 500 cities across the world to host a March for Science event as part of activities to mark Earth Day.

The United Nations’ recognised day is celebrated worldwide every year to remind humans of the need to preserve the earth and its ecosystems as the provider and sustainer of life.

The theme for the 2017 celebration is “Environmental and Climate Literacy” and to mark the day, series of street ‘Marches for Science’ are being held in Washington DC – USA and other parts of the world to celebrate the role of science in providing quality evidence for policy formulation.

The march is being organised by scientists who are skeptical about the agenda of US President Donald Trump who has repeatedly described climate change as a hoax and is planning to push through policies that scientists fear could reverse the gains made in saving the planet from peril.

A statement from organizers of the Accra event Shelby Clark and Jane Noren Davis said a joint March for Science and Earth Day Network forum will discuss and advocate for clean energy, climate change action and a cleaner, greener Ghana.

There will also be hands-on practical lessons in recycling.

Among others, journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited Joseph Opoku Gakpo and Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited Kenneth Ashigbey will be speaking respectively about the impact of climate change on agriculture and damage being caused to the environment by the activities of illegal miners.