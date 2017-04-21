Volta NDC Blames Mahama, Lordina

John Mahama and wife Lordina

It appears the cracks in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will continue to widen as another group of the party in the Volta Region releases a bombshell on what they believed contributed to their defeat in the 2016 general elections.

According to the group which is made up of grassroots members of the NDC in the Volta Region, particularly from the Ketu South Constituency which was considered to be the headquarters of the NDC world bank as far as votes were concerned, former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama played a major role in the defeat of the NDC.

The accusation came a fortnight after the former President took full responsibility for the loss of the NDC in the 2016 elections.

Revelations

In a heavily attended press conference in Aflao yesterday, the group; Action Movement of the NDC also blamed some leading members in the party for totally neglecting the grassroots and foot soldiers during the campaign period.

They blamed President Mahama and his wife saying; “Appointees take all is what killed our party during JM’s administration. Bad utterances from JM to nurses and party elders also affected the party.”

They also accused Lordina Mahama for hijacking and disorganising the women’s front of the party saying; “The women’s front was broken by Lordina; JM’s wife.”

Hoarding of Funds and Resources

The group was also not happy with how funds were managed during the NDC campaign which they claimed led to the humiliation.

They leader of the group, Godwin Henyo told DAILY GUIDE that although they respected the Kwesi Botchway Committee, the group believes that going public will expedite action on the re-organisation process.

He said “The party doesn’t listen to the grassroots and foot soldiers; when we speak it doesn’t reach far because we are grassroots, so we have to go public for them to hear us.”

Godwin Henyo opined that since John Mahama “contributed heavily to our humiliating defeat and the party became disorganised, there was the need for early congress to elect new party leadership and flagbearer to work towards victory in 2020.”

