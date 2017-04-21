Video: Kofi Adjorlolo sings Davido’s ‘If’ for fiancée

Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo in a show of affection for his fiancée, Victoria Lebene Mekpa, performed Davido’s hit song, ‘If’, for her.

The two love birds have been in the news for some time now especially after their intention to tie the knot became public.

Some Ghanaians, however, raised questions about the seriousness of the relationship and attributed their misgivings to the fact the 62-year-old actor is old enough to even be the grandfather of the 27-year-old actress.

One of such persons is controversial marriage Counsellor; George Lutterodt who had a confrontation with Lebene and accused her of wanting to kill the veteran actor.

He also accused Kofi Adjorlolo of using Lebene as energy Drink.

But speaking to JoyNews’ Becky, the award-winning actor expressed his love for his girlfriend by singing Davido’s new hit song for her.

Watch the video below: