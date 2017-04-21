Video: I’m too focused to be bothered about divorce rumours – Chris Attoh

Actor Chris Attoh is simply not bothered about the numerous reports that his marriage to Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite has hit the rocks.

According to him, he was not perturbed about of the reports because his home is still intact.

In March this year, there were reports that Damilola had walked out of the marriage.

The divorce reports gained currency after Chris posted several photos of his wife on social media, wishing her a happy second wedding anniversary on February 14, but Damilola failed to respond or do same.

But putting to rest the numerous reports, Chris, in an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM said his wife “is wonderful,” and “she is currently in London. She just launched her Alpha Woman project,” which helps to empower women.

Asked about the numerous divorce reports, the ‘Shuga’ star noted that, “I don’t hear them, I don’t read them. I’m too focused, I can’t be too bothered with all these… what is important is in front of me.”

While many felt Damilola’s failure to comment on his wedding anniversary post on Instagram meant the marriage had hit the rocks, Chris noted, he got a perfect response from his wife.

“I got my response. The response doesn’t have to be on Instagram. I remember speaking to her that evening…” because I was in South Africa then, he stated.

He observed that their busy schedules do keep them apart but that hasn’t affected their marriage.

“Because of what we do we try to have time for each other as often as we can. It’s tough because sometimes I might be away for two, three months but that’s usually the interval. When she can come, she comes, when I can go, I go…”

In the awake of the divorce reports, it was rumoured that Chris’ family, particularly his sisters, were not in support of the marriage to the Nollywood actress but he refuted the reports quizzing “why will there be anything like that?”

Watch the interview below: