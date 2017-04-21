Video: Ghanaians love drinking so I set up a pub – Too Sweet Annan

Actor Too Sweet Annan says he set up a business to sell drink because he realised Ghanaians like to drink.

The actor says Ghanaians’ love for alcohol propelled him to channel his investment into his pub ‘Briefcase’.

“There are so many ways to invest money in this country,” he said and added that, People like to booze in this country, he said in Twi.

“They like drinking. I own a pub so I know what I am saying. Like me, I invest in my pub, buy more drinks, people buy [and] get drunk but I don’t take alcohol,” he told JoyNews’ MzGee.

“It’s investment. I am using money to ‘catch’ money,” was the response from Too Sweet Annan when he was asked why he doesn’t drink but chooses to sell liquor.

In the video below, he talks about his Christian faith and also his relationship with his spiritual father, Reverend Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministry.