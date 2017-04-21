Student Nurse Commits Suicide Over Choice Of Course

A first year student of the Mampong Nursing and Midwifery Training College on Thursday killed herself in protest over the course she was offered by the college.

Bertha Frimpong allegedly drunk Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) and fell unconscious.

She was rushed to the Mampong hospital and was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where she passed away.

Confirming the incident to Graphic Online, the Mampong Divisional Commander of Police, Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Wisdom Lavoe explained that information picked up by the police indicated that the deceased had expressed dissatisfaction at the course of study she was offered at the college.

According to him, the deceased had wanted to pursue General Nursing but was offered Health Assistant Clinical, and had consistently expressed her dislike for the course.

The commander said the police did not find any suicide note.

This is the second suicide incident recorded in the region by a tertiary institution this year.

The first was the suicide of an 18-year old first year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In the said the incident, the deceased, Adwoa Agyarka Anyimadu-Antwi only left a note that said “Sorry mummy and daddy for not being the girl you want me to be.”

