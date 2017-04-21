New Ahafo Region Ready In 18 Months

The Queenmother of Acherensua presenting a gift to President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that the processes leading to the creation of the Ahafo Region would be completed within 18 months.

According to the president, “The time for the creation of the Ahafo Region is due. I promise you that within the next 18 months, the opportunity is going to be given for you to have the Ahafo Region.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Wednesday when he visited the Acherensua Senior High School as part of his two-day tour of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The president’s statement drew a rapturous response from the hundreds of townsfolk, students and traditional rulers of Acherensua who had gathered at the school.

Thanking the chiefs and people for the support they gave him in the run-up to the 2016 elections, and for standing firmly behind the New Patriotic Party, President Akufo-Addo noted that his administration needs their support now more than ever.

“The task ahead of us is an arduous one. We inherited a very bad economy. Nonetheless, and with God’s guidance, we are beginning to turn things around and we are confident that we will succeed.

“This is why from September 2017, the Free SHS policy, which was a major campaign pledge, will commence, beginning from those who qualify for entry in the 2017/2018 academic year,” he said.

Touching on the specific needs of Acherensua SHS, President Akufo-Addo assured the authorities and students of the school that the ministry of education would address their concerns – the construction of a dormitory block and an ICT lab.

“The rehabilitation of your science laboratory is one that is dear to my heart, and I will pay a lot of attention to it. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics education is one we have to pay much attention to if we are to succeed in this country,” he pointed out.

President Nana Addo thanked the school for producing the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, stressing that “Ghana is grateful to you for such a brilliant man. Perfect understanding and perfect cooperation is what I am getting from him.”