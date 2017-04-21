Ministry Bans Non Sporting Activities …On Stadia Pitches

Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has directed the National Sports Authority (NSA) to stop the organization of non-sporting activities on the pitches of all national stadia.

The directive is to halt further worsening of the state pitches in the country’s stadia, which in recent times have been used in the organisation of many entertainment and church-related activities.

Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, who was inspecting facilities at the Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday, was clearly disturbed by the extent at which the 40,000 capacity stadium had been damaged.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei Baah confirmed this directive in an interview with Citi-Sports.

“The ministry has issued a directive to all NSA regional directorates, that no non-sporting related event should be held at any of the national stadia,” he said.

The Minister, who toured the Accra Stadium last week, announced plans to begin rehabilitation works at the stadium in June, this year.

He reiterated the resolve by the Ministry to deepen the community parks concept, saying that three new parks would be constructed in the Ashanti, Northern and Eastern Regions.