Mawunyo Atoklo wins first ‘Paint Your Dream into Reality’ promo car

The keys to the first Hyundai Accent salon car in the Coral Paint promotion have been handed over to a painter from the Volta Region.

The 32-year-old Mawunyo Atoklo found the dummy key in one of the three 18L pails of Coraltex he purchased weeks ago.

At a ceremony to present the vehicle, General Manager of Coral Paints Ghana, Yaw Bonnah-Sarpong said the promotion was used to reward customers and show the company’s gratitude for their loyalty over the many years they have been operating in Ghana.

“We are pleased and blessed to be improving the lives of people and helping them to paint their dreams into reality,” he said.

The company’s Business Development Manager, Luiz Carloz Da Silva, indicated that after many successful years in Ghana, there is no better way to reward their customers.

He said the company will continue to inculcate the best technology in the manufacture of their products to offer the best value for money for their customers.

An elated Mawunyo said, “I had a dream that I had won one of the cars after hearing about the promotion.”

“The next morning I went to the showroom to buy paint for a job I had and God being so good, I found the dummy key in one of the pails,” the excited winner added.

The ‘Paint Your Dream into Reality’ promotion is Coral Paints third campaign in the country.

In the first promotion, it gave out a brand new car, while in the second, it sponsored an all-expense paid trip to Brazil to watch the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Customers who wish to participate in the promotion can buy an 18L Coraltex pail – standard colours only.

With every pail of paint, the purchaser wins a free T-shirt. Any of the pails might also hold a dummy key that entitles the finder to win of the 2017 Hyundai Accent salon cars at stake.

The customer must submit an original copy of purchase invoice, the dummy key and any valid identification to redeem the prize.

The promotion is running until October 3, 2017.