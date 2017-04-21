Kwesi Appiah receives rousing welcome from Ghanaian football fans

New Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah arrived in Ghana on Friday afternoon to a rousing welcome ahead of his unveiling next week.

Among the hundreds of jubilant supporters who were at the airport to welcome him were Ibrahim Saani Daara, GFA spokesperson, local coaches and football administrators.

Speaking to the media at the at the Kotoka International Airport, the 56- year old said he was pleasantly surprised at the numbers that besieged the airport to welcome him.

“I really appreciate everyone who came to welcome me, you spent your time and money to come here, i really appreciate that,” he said

“I always believe the voice of the people is the voice of God and will take this opportunity to thank the president of the nation, the GFA and every Ghanaian for giving me the second chance to coach the national team.

“I will do the best that i can but i can never do it without your help, i will need the prayers and support of every Ghanaian to make our Black Stars great again.