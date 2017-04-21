Kumasi City Mall Opens – Daily Guide Africa

People shopping at the mall

The much talked about Kumasi City Mall was yesterday officially opened to shoppers in the city amid fanfare.

Happy-looking shoppers were seen trooping into the ultra-modern facility to have a feel of it and also do some shopping.

There was heavy vehicular traffic at almost all the road networks that connect to the imposing facility, situated at Asokwa – a prime area.

There was a large crowd inside the mall, as people from all walks of life were seen purchasing items of their choices.

The opening ceremony was beautified with cultural display to entertain the colossal number of people that thronged the facility.

Some of the enthusiastic-looking people were seen taking pictures at vantage points of the plush-looking edifice.

Board Chairman of the Kumasi City Mall, Kofi Sekyere, stated that he was very impressed and emotionally touched about the high patronage.

“The two main tenants of the mall are the Game, who are opening today and Shoprite, who will also open on April 27, this year,” he disclosed.

Mr. Sekyere said the mall offers the people the opportunity to purchase items such as household ones, home appliances, food, drinks, among others.

According to him, the facility boasts of amenities such as elevators, spacious car park and constant security as CCTV cameras have been installed.

Aside making shopping, entertainment and selling easy and comfortable for the people, he said the mall would boost the economy of Kumasi.

Mr. Sekyere said the pre-opening of the facility (construction period) created jobs for over 1,000 people “and the opening of the mall will also provide lots of jobs.”

He described Kumasi as the commercial hub of Ghana and so settling in Kumasi was not a difficult choice for the managers of the facility.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi