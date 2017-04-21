Kotoko goalie Felix Annan suffers shoulder injury

Asante Kotoko first choice goalkeeper Felix Annan is set for some time on the sideline after suffering a shoulder injury.

According to a club report, Annan broke his shoulder at training last week Tuesday.

An x-ray conducted on him revealed he had a contusion at his left shoulder and had his arm wrapped in an arm-sling.

“He played with some amount of pain against Wa All Stars. We assessed him after our return and found out that, he needed to sit out for some days to allow complete healing since there wasn’t any breakage of the bone” a member of the Medical Team, Gabriel Ofori Adjei told Asantekotokosc.com.

Annan has kept the post in all the 12 league matches Kotoko have played this season.

He will miss Sunday’s MTN FA Cup Round of 64 clash with Bekwai Youth Academy this weekend.

“The pains have reduced significantly. I will resume training on Friday. I will be back in time for our next league game against Aduana Stars,” Annan said.

However, the club have welcomed the return of Ernest Sowah from long term injury.

“He is now good to play,” said Gabriel Ofori Adjei – member of the Medical Team.

“We said in the beginning that, he could have a quick recovery. He has had just that. He’s now fully fit. We’ve assessed him repeatedly and can attest to that”.