Justmoh Construction wins 2017 International Trophy for Quality

Justmoh Construction has, for the second time in three years, won the International Trophy for Quality, in recognition of its commitment to the quality of business management.

The award, which was created with the purpose of promoting and heralding the struggle of all companies fighting in the field of quality, was presented in Paris, France, and organised by the Global Trade Leaders’ Club, saw Justmoh Construction win its first award in 2015.

Justice Amoh, Managing Director of the company, thanked the organisers for the recognition of its hard work and determination to pursue quality above everything else in conducting its business.

“At Justmoh Construction Ltd, we differentiate ourselves through our values. Our core values shape the way we run our company and interact as a team. Our core values, which reflect the company’s belief states that our people, our customers, our partners and shareholders are our great asset.

“We seek to achieve consistent growth through value creation among all these four groups, and we also strictly observe the following values; obsession with service delivery; proactive innovators; being efficient and effective; and being flexible and decisive,” he said.

Established 25 years ago, Justmoh has been under the construction radar, working assiduously to attain the heights it is celebrating today. Through determination, hard work and astute man management, the company, founded in 1991, is now a leading player in the industry.

The company has been working hard for almost three decades to instil professionalism, dedication and teamwork in the local construction industry. Justmoh has acquired tremendous experience in the years since its inception. It is engaged in tasks ranging from road rehabilitation to total reconstruction. Works have also included some building constructions.

Justmoh endeavours to implement efficiently numerous types of designs to provide construction services of the utmost quality to help improve Ghana’s developmental infrastructure.

The company’s vision is to become one of the leading contractors in West Africa with the sole purpose of enhancing the quality of life and beauty of people living in West Africa and to build a mutually beneficial partnership with our customers, employees, principals and community.

The company shall remain the partner of choice by: providing quality products at highly competitive prices speedily and efficiently delivered; becoming the gold standard in customer service; and induce passion of excellence in all employees.