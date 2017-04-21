Joy Industries CEO Nominated For Manufacturing Award

Dr. Manfred Takyi, CEO OF Joy Industries

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Joy Industries Limited (JIL), Dr. Manfred Takyi, has been nominated for the Ghana Manufacturing Awards.

Dr. Takyi has been nominated for two awards- the CEO of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Other persons nominated in the CEO category include Mukesh Thakwani of B5 Plus, Richard Adjei of Kasapreko Company Ltd, Micheal Sjodin of Inesfly Africa Limited, Dr. Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice Company Ltd and Moses Baiden of Margins Group Ghana.

In the Entrepreneur of the Year category, Dr. Manfred Takyi was nominated alongside with David Apim-Tetteh – CEO of Emefa Jewellery, Constance Elizabeth Swaniker – CEO of Accents & Arts and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong – Special ICE Co Ltd.

Apart from the two categories- Joy Industries has also been nominated in seven categories; Beverage Manufacturing Company of the Year – Alcoholic, Brand of the Year, Manufacturing Innovations Award, Manufacturing Company of the Year, Promising Manufacturing Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year and Emerging Brand of the Year.

The award, which would be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, has been endorsed by Ministry of Trade and Industry.

It is meant to recognize individuals whose passion and commitment has led to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Ghana Manufacturing Awards celebrates innovation in the industry with the ultimate aim of compelling professionals and companies to compete locally and globally.