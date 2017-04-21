Invest in Africa pays courtesy call on Trade Ministry

The Senior Management team of Invest in Africa (IIA), led by its Country Manager, Samuel Brandful has paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng.

Present at the meeting was the Deputy Minister of Trade designate, Robert Ahomaka Lindsay who shared the 10 key Initiatives that the Ministry would like to implement.

This included district industrialisation, strategic anchor initiatives, SME development and export promotion, enhancing retail systems, only to mention but a few.

The Ministry acknowledged synergies with the work and initiatives that Invest In Africa is currently executing in Ghana including SME development through its Business Excellence Programmes(BEP) and the African Partner Pool (APP) an online platform which provides access to markets for businesses

Following the visit, Invest in Africa will work with the Ministry on developing mutually beneficial SME development programmes

IIA, is a cross-sector partnership of companies with the vision to create thriving African economies, Current Partners of IIA are Tullow Ghana, Ecobank, UT Bank, AGI, GIPC,AB & David Law, MODEC Ghana, EY, Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Newmont Mining, Guinness Ghana, Societe Generale,.