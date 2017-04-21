Ibrahim Mahama’s Supporters Mass Up At EOCO Premises

Supporters of Ibrahim Mahama have massed up at the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) in Accra to show solidarity with the brother of former President John Mahama who is being investigated in connection with some alleged financial malfeasance.



EOCO on Tuesday invited Mr Mahama for questioning for issuing some dud cheques to the Customs divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Tema ports to clear some heavy duty equipment he imported into the country.

At his last appearance, EOCO asked him to bring along his passport. He was asked to reappear on Friday, 21 April. He honoured that invitation amidst solidarity from his supporters.

Meanwhile, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of witch-hunting Mr Mahama for no reason.

“What surprises me is that this is happening under the nose of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo —somebody I sacrificed my life for and he knows it. That is what surprises me but I wouldn’t like to talk much on that because I have also held him, until recently, [to be] one of the true democrats. But if this can happen under his nose then I can think we are in a different era,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said, adding that the whole affair was “vindictive” and smacked of “malicious persecution” reminiscent of the PNDC days.

“The prejudicial comments against Ibrahim are inconsistent with democratic parties and rule of law, they are more consistent with what we saw in the PNDC days when entrepreneurs were declared guilty before trial,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

