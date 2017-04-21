I was depressed by Nana Konadu’s comments – DKB

Few hours after it was reported that former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings had described DKB as a boring comedian, the latter has spoken.

In an interview with Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye on Entertainment Review, he said the story hit him hard when he saw it.

“It is depressing. I really felt depressed when I saw the story. When you wake up early in the morning and you hear such news, you definitely won’t feel good,” he said.

The ‘King of GH Comedy’ who accepted that his performance at the Easter Comedy Show was unimpressive, attributed the flop to the use of wrong jokes for the wrong target audience.

“I think I made a mistake by using the wrong jokes for the wrong people. I had done these jokes before but for a much younger audience and they went well,” he said.

When the host was asked if his success in the comedy scene made him arrogant as it has been posited by some people, he answered in the affirmative.

“Oh yes. I became too arrogant as for that I have accepted it,” he quipped.

DKB however said that he would take all criticisms in good faith and work hard on his subsequent shows.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana