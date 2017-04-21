Ghanaians In US Help Bind School

Thomas Asante (left) and Samuel Aniakwah, Financial Secretary (middle) presenting the items to Princess Mensah, the Girls’ Prefect of the school

The Ghanaian Friendship Association (GFA), a charity based in Columbus, Ohio, US, recently presented food items worth over GH¢8,000 to the Akropong School for the Blind.

The presentation was done on behalf of the association by its chairman, Thomas Asante and financial secretary, Samuel Aniakwah, who were in the country during the Easter festivities.

Mr Asante said the donation was made to commemorate the inauguration of the association last December.

“We have a lot of tribal associations in Ohio, but ours is multi-ethnic based,” the chairman said.

The Headmistress of the school, Mahela Narh and the Assistant Headmaster, Joseph Atsu Homadzi, expressed appreciation for the kind gesture and called on other associations to emulate the shining example of the US based group.

She hinted that the donation was very timely because the school had run out of food items.

The items, which included bags of rice, cooking oil, cartons of milk, soaps, milo, tissue papers and others, were received by the girls’ prefect of the school.