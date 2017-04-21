Former England defender dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Ugo Ehiogu passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, after suffering a cardiac arrest the previous evening.

The Tottenham Hotspur under-23 coach was rushed to hospital from the club’s training centre on Thursday.

Ugo Ehiogu had been at Spurs since 2014, but the England international was probably most synonymous with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, where he played for nine years and seven years respectively.

He won the League Cup with Villa in 1996 and also with Middlesbrough in 2004. He was capped four times by England, and also played for West Brom, Leeds, Rangers and Sheffield United before retiring in 2009.

Spurs announced his tragic passing, at only 44 years of age.