Engage Now Africa makes further strides in adult literacy campaign

Over 80 adult learners have passed out from a year-long basic literacy programme in the Esikuma-Odobeng-Brakwa District of the Central Region, thanks to the efforts of Engage Now Africa’s (ENA) team of facilitators.

The adult literacy graduates were trained in basic reading, writing and mathematics lessons to help improve their lives and mitigate against poverty.

At a passing out event in the District on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, certificates, and reading materials were presented to the graduates in a bid to encourage them to keep reading and apply the many lessons they learned during the programme.

Ghana Country Director of ENA, Cecilia Amankwah, says although the literacy programme has been successful in other parts of the country, other interventions to fight poverty and improve the lives of beneficiaries would still continue.

“We, first of all, want them to gain the knowledge to able to read and write and when we bring the other initiatives they will be able to participate more smoothly,” she said on the sideline of the graduation ceremony.

With a presence in five other African countries, Engage Now Africa has spearheaded efforts to strengthen individuals, families, and communities to end poverty through adult education, provision of microloans, self-support assistance, provision of clean water and sanitation, medical services, orphan support, and eradication of modern forms of slavery.

Photo: ENA Country Director, Cecilia Amankwah (L) hands over a certificate to an adult literacy participant in Esikuma

Last month, the not-for-profit organisation passed out some 235 adult literacy participants in the Northern Region. Two hundred of the graduates were drawn from the Gupanarigu community of the Kumbumgu District in the Tamale municipal, while 35 others came from Nasia in the Walewale District.

Speaking further on the Esikuma-Odobeng-Abrakwa District graduation ceremony, Mrs Amankwah said a second phase of the programme, which involves assessing the progress of the adult literacy graduates would soon to be rolled out.

“We will come and assess their needs; we know most of them are traders and farmers so we will come and assess their needs through our facilitators and then we can see how best we can help them to be able to improve upon their business,” she said.

She called for support from state agencies and other interested institutions, especially for trainers and facilitators of the adult literacy programmes to promote ENA’s campaign.

Photo: ENA Country Director, Cecilia Amankwah (L) hands over a certificate to another adult literacy participant in Esikuma

Internal Auditor at the Esikuma-Odobeng-Brakwa District Assembly, Martin Twumasi, lauded ENA for the exercise and expressed commitment of the Assembly to support the subsequent campaigns.

“We have assembly halls that can be provided for them to meet periodically…we also have a lot of classrooms within the district. Looking at the time that they normally meet, we can liaise with the headteachers [of schools in the district] so they [adult learners] can have a convenient place to learn,” he said.

Photo: PRO of the Ghana Literacy Programme, Patrick Twumasi (L) hands over a certificate to an adult literacy participant

Some graduates of the literacy programme said they were happy to have acquired the basic reading and writing skills that would help them better conduct their business.

Jamila Asamoah, a 56-year-old trader, said her ability to communicate in English should improve communication with her customers some of whom are unable to speak the local Twi language.

Photo: PRO of the Ghana Literacy Programme, Patrick Twumasi (L) hands over a certificate to an adult literacy participant

She said since enrolling onto the literacy programme, her grandchildren spend more time with her when they visit her during school vacations because she is able to entertain them with the little English expressions she has learnt from adult literacy school.

Photo: A cross-section of the graduates

Zonal Coordinator for ENA in the District, David Sam-Weah, said the enthusiasm of the adult learners has been a major source of encouragement for the facilitators, however, he also called for support towards their work.