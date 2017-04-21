Champions League semi-final draw: Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid, Juventus to play Monaco

Reigning European champions Real Madrid will play neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

Eleven-time European champions Real, who eliminated Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, could become the first club in the Champions League era to win the competition in successive seasons.

The Madrid clubs have met in the Champions League final in two of the last three years, with Real coming out on top on both occasions.

Atletico had also reached the final in 1974, when they lost to Bayern, but have yet to win the competition.

The other tie sees Ligue 1 leaders Monaco take on Italian champions Juventus.

Juventus, European champions in 1985 and 1996, lost the final to Barcelona in 2015 but defeated Luis Enrique’s side 3-0 on aggregate in the last round.

Monaco have only once reached the final, when they lost to Jose Mourinho’s Porto in 2004. They eliminated Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund en route to the last four.

WHEN ARE THE SEMI-FINALS?

The first leg of the semis will take place on May 2 and 3, while the return leg will be played a week later on May 9 and 10.

The final is set to take place in Cardiff on June 3.