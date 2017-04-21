Anti-galamsey success ‘just the beginning’ – Ken Ashigbey

Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Ken Ashigbey, who has been a key figure in the fight against illegal mining, says the campaign must continue despite recent successes.

Speaking on PM Express on the Joy News channel (Multi TV) on Thursday, Mr Ashigbey commended the media for the sustained fight against the destruction of water bodies and the environment by artisanal mining.

He also commended the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, for staying committed to the anti-galamsey fight.

A month-long media activism to end the menace of illegal mining has seen excavators and other equipment used for the mining confiscated by the government.

Some illegal miners have also willingly handed over their equipment to the state following the end of a 21-day ultimatum to all miners to put a stop to their activities or face sanctions.

“This is just the beginning and we need to ensure that we are going to unleash our investigative powers and ensure that we can go behind the scenes and expose the people involved in [illegal mining],” Ken Ashigbey urged the media fraternity.

He has also proposed a similar media activism to deal with other social problems.

“Somebody has said that could we expand this project and make it something about lawlessness…I think it is something that is worth doing and I am hoping that organisations like the GJA [Ghana Journalists Association], to which we all belong, now we take causes and decide that this is the cause that we all want to pursue and have a plan behind it,” he said.

Growing anger over the rate at which river bodies like the Pra, Birim, Tano were being destroyed by activities of illegal miners fueled a media campaign that got the support of government and other institutions.

Speaking on PM Express, Mr Ashigbey said it is critical for every citizen to get involved in the fight for even greater success.

Watch more from the show that was hosted by Nana Ansah Kwao IV.