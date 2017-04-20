YEA Detects 3,000 Ghost Names On Payroll

Justin Kodua Frimpong, YEA Boss

The management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has detected some 2,999 ghost names on the Agency’s payroll, saving the State about GHs1, 067,700 in the process.

A statement signed by the acting Deputy CEO of the Agency in Charge of Operations, Bashiru Ibrahim, explained that the said ghost names were detected after an audit revealed that payments were made to some beneficiaries with no work done.

“On the basis of these findings, management has commissioned the Internal Audit Agency to conduct a special audit into the operations of the agency. This has become necessary in order to provide a platform for the new administration to take measures to prevent the scandals that rocked the Agency in the past,” the statement said.

-Starrfmonline