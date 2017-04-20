Video: VGMA red carpet gowns were too flamboyant – Elikem

Big Brother Africa star, actor and fashion designer, Elikem the Tailor, has described the outfits of celebrities at the Ghana Music Awards red carpet as too ‘flamboyant.’

Some female celebrities were bashed for their appearance on the red carpet. Social media fanatics extensively shared images of some of the celebrities, comparing them to objects.

Elikem the Tailor, known in real life as Elikem Komordzie, on the day of the awards was the co-host of the Red Carpet with Berla Mundi.

Apart from his own outfit, he designed the clothes of gospel musician Nacee, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, and highlife musician Kumi Guitar.

A celebrated designer, Elikem told JoyNews’ MzGee that, the ladies would have been better off showcasing simplicity.

“There was a bit of misplacement when it came to gowns and what not but I think there were too many over flamboyant looks. There were red carpet gowns and they were okay somehow for the occasion but they were too flamboyant,” Elikem stipulated.

“There were big puffy things on shoulders, feathers flying all over the place, long veils and they were all over the place if you ask me,” he added.