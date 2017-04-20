SMSGH Launches Rethink Series           – Daily Guide Africa

Anita Erskine and Mr. Amankwa at the event

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Corenett, Michael Amankwa, has opened the maiden edition of SMSGH ‘Rethink Series’ to give the audience an insight into his life.

The ‘Rethink Series’ organized by SMSGH, Ghana’s leading mobile technology provider, seeks to create the platform for successful business personalities to share their experiences with the public in a bid to challenge notions about business and innovation.

Mr. Amankwa, a pan African technology mogul, speaking at the event dubbed, “Rethink Series: The Go-Getter mindset for business,” shared key inspiring values that shaped his success in the world of business.

Mr. Amankwa said he faced some difficult times during his education in the United States of America although he is not from a poor background.

Explaining further, Mr. Amankwa said people who want to do business must understand why they want to do it, and the end result of every business should be for the social good and not to gain money.

He said from humble beginnings, Corenett is growing to become the Pan-African company in 30 African countries.

“You must know what you want in life, be honest and truthful in business dealings, be a doer and follow through with plans, form partnership, care genuinely about people and their welfare and love without condition, he told Anita Erskine during an interview.

One hundred and seventy professionals comprising small to mid-size business owners, marketing executives, business leaders and students, were engaged in an exercise to implement the practical business scenarios.

Chief Marketing Officer of SMSGH, David Coleman said, “We want the Rethink Series to inspire attendees and challenge them to apply new insights and experiences in their business and professional lives. We want them to rethink how they do business.”

The Rethink Series would be held several times in a year.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri