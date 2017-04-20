Photos: Doreen Andoh leads Joy FM listeners on a 3-city tour

The Queen of the Airwaves, Doreen Andoh is leading a team of listeners of Joy FM on a fun-packed tour of three cities in three different countries.

The tour, “Discover The World With Stars of Multimedia”, has seen the host of the Cosmopolitan Mix, joined by 45 listeners, to explore the beauty of Singapore, Indonesia and Dubai.

Organised in partnership with Adansi Travels, the team will discover three cities in the fun-packed tour which kicked off on April 17. and will end on April 27.

The first destination of the tour is Singapore. The group will be touring the most exciting attractions in the city for five days. Besides the city tour, they shall do the famous Night Safari.

Their visit to this beautiful Island City wouldn’t be complete without taking a cable ride to Sentosa Island, where even the most adventurous are tamed.

After the five days, they will pay a short visit to the fourth most populous country in the world, Indonesia which boasts over 18,000 islands.

The three-day visit will allow the tour participants enjoy night and day life in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital. Doreen Andoh and the team will have a city tour of Jakarta on the second day and leave for Singapore on the third day to catch a flight to Dubai.

The 46-member delegation will do a three-day stopover by popular requested. They will be given the opportunity to shop and do optional activities in Dubai.

The group will depart from Dubai on the morning of April 27 and arrive at the Kotoka International Airport on the same day.

This is the second edition of the “Discover The World With Stars of Multimedia”. Last year, host of Drive Time on Joy FM, Lexis Bill lead a team on an exciting tour of Dubai.

See some photos from the first leg of the tour: