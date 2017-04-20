Morgan Heritage features Stonebwoy on new album

Grammy-winning Reggae Music Group, Morgan Heritage, have featured Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy on their upcoming album ‘Avrakedabra’.

Stonebwoy was featured on the global remix of their single ‘Reggae Night’. The song also features Trinidad & Tobago Soca Viking, Bunji Garlin; Nigeria’s Timaya; Jamaica’s Stylo G, Rock, DreZion and Jaheil.

The 15-track ‘Avrakedabra’ album is due for release on May 19, 2017.

Commenting on the feature, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, told KMJ in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that the opportunity is humbling.

“It is only good to affiliate ourselves with top artiste like this. One thing that makes me honoured is the fact that I am representing for my country because if you mention Stonebwoy, you cannot take away me being a Ghanaian.”

“These are the things that we are doing, not just myself, all other Ghanaian artistes who are doing stuff that we don’t know about yet and stuff that we already know… we are pushing the country further and ourselves further… it’s a good feeling [and] more of these are coming,” the ‘Go Higher’ act added.

Stonebwoy was featured on Jemere Morgan’s ‘Transition’ album released in January 2017. That album hit Number 2 on the Billboard world charts.

The 2015 Best International Act Africa at the BET Awards also played on Morgan Heritage’s Europe Tour 2015 with ‘Strictly Roots’ album which won an award at the 58th edition of the Grammys.

Stonebwoy is due to release his next album, ‘Epistles Of Mama’ (EOM) later this year. Some of the artistes appearing on the album are Pressure Buss Pipe and Sizzla Kalonji.