Marwako Pepper Manager Begs For Time

Jihad Chaaban

Lawyers for Jihad Chaaban, the embattled Ablemkpe branch manager for Marwako Restaurant, who is standing trial for allegedly assaulting a female employee of the eatery, have pleaded with the court for more time.

The lawyers have asked for time to file their much anticipated submission for no case.

Julio Demedeiros, lawyer for the accused, explained that the record of proceedings of the court required for the filing of the application arrived late.

He said the defence was handed the said record of proceedings a minute before the case was called for hearing yesterday.

The magistrate court, presided over by Ms. Victoria Guansah, granted the request for extension of time.

The judge ordered the defence to file the application on Monday to enable the prosecution to forward same to the Attorney General for response.

Meanwhile, Dr. Matilda Midiwah Addah, an ophthalmologist at the Achimota Hospital in Accra where the victim sought medical attention, has testified.

She told the court as the fifth prosecution witness that she attended to Evelyn Boakye, the complainant, based on a police medical form given to her (complainant).

Dr. Addah indicated that she asked Evelyn to return to the hospital in two weeks’ time, adding that a medical report issued on the complainant revealed traumatic conjunctivitis (inflammation of the white part of the eye).

The medical doctor also stated that both eyes of Evelyn were red due to the trauma.

She further told the court that she observed some amount of hysteria (in the behaviour of Evelyn) while the eyes of the victim were dry and photophobic (excessive reaction to light).

As a result, Dr. Addah said she advised Evelyn to wear sun glasses.

Under cross-examination, Dr. Addah said she was not surprised the patient reported to the facility two days after the incident.

She stated that she could not be sure that it was the pepper in the eyes of the complainant which caused the inflammation of the white part of the eye.

Dr. Addah explained that one had to know what caused the red eye before making a diagnosis.

The case has been adjourned until April 26.

Jihad, 26, is reported to have dipped the head of Evelyn into blended pepper on February 26, 2017.

According to the prosecution, the accused offensively conducted himself when he angrily called the complainant a ‘prostitute.’

Jihad is facing an additional charge of intentionally and unlawfully causing harm to Evelyn.

Jihad, a Lebanese supervisor at Marwako Restaurant, was put before the court for allegedly manhandling a female waitress of the restaurant.

The accused, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is a brother in-law of the owner of Marwako at the Ablemkpe branch.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson