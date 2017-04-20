 Martyrs Wards Get Lebanese Community Support 

HE Halabi with one of the wards, while Interior Minister(2nd R) and other officials and the child’s mother look on in admiration

The Lebanese community has once again offered scholarship to the wards of personnel of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Prisons Service, who lost their lives in the course of duty, at a colourful ceremony at the Police headquarters in Accra.

Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana Ali Halabi, in his address, said that “it is such an honour to be gathered here again this year to repeat a gesture which has become a tradition of the Lebanese community in Ghana.

“It’s a great privilege for me to be with you to honour the sacrifices to brave security men and women who gave their lives to preserve the security of Ghana. In support of the hard work of these gallant men and women, I am here today on behalf of the Lebanese community in Ghana to award 31 scholarships to the sons and daughters of our brave heroes.”

He indicated that members of the Lebanese community, who have been in Ghana over a century and witnessed Ghana’s independence from colonialism and the creation of its army and security services, highly appreciates their role in restoring and preserving the internal security of Lebanon.

The Lebanese envoy revealed that the Lebanese community shares government’s vision of providing free and quality education, hence their support for education in Ghana to support these students, who will contribute to the development of the country.

“Your government is leading and paving the way of creating an enabling environment for foreign investors to invest in the country. It is important that as you welcome new investors into the country, efforts should be made to improve and strengthen ties with already existing investors.”

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, who commended the Lebanese community highly for the gesture, mentioned that “I am informed that this is the second time the Lebanese community in Ghana is awarding scholarships to wards of officers and men of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Prisons Service who lost their lives in the course of duty. I am further informed that a total of 31 students will benefit from the scholarships being awarded today.

He added that “we are all aware of the reality of the harsh conditions for families which lose their main bread winner. Certainly life has not been easy for these families and their wards. This is the main reason why I am so happy for these families today.”

He also praised the Lebanese community for investing in the economy of Ghana, saying, “In the course of my work as Minister for the Interior, I have encountered many Lebanese nationals. Many of them have made substantial investments in the economy of the country. I know that some of the Lebanese families have been in Ghana for over 100 years.”

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu, who also graced the occasion, lauded the gesture by the Lebanese community.

Parents and some of the wards thanked the Lebanese community profusely for the huge financial support.