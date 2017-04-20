Armed Robbers Rob Church Members

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that armed robbers attacked members of the Global Church of Grace Ministries at Bodi, near Bole on Bole Sawla highway in the Northern Region.

The members of the Global Church of Grace were traveling from Sefwi Adaborkrom in the Western Region to Sawla District in the Northern Region for convention on board a Sprinter Benz Bus with registration number ER 94 Z.

A few meters to Bodi community after Bole, the three armed men believed to be Fulanis and wielding locally manufactured shotguns blocked the road with logs to stop the vehicle.

The armed robbers managed to rob all 21 passengers on board the vehicle to the tune of about GH¢7,000.00 and an unspecified number of mobile phones.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer ASP Ibrahim Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said that the police received a call about the robbery and rushed to the crime scene.

According to him, they extended their operation to nearby communities but the armed robbers fled the scene.

ASP Tanko stated that the church members managed to disarm one of the robbers and retrieved the weapon from him, but he escaped arrest.

He indicated that a locally manufactured shot gun, one BB cartridge and one BB empty cartridge retrieved.

Meanwhile, the police in the area have appealed to residents to volunteer information to help in the arrest of the suspects.

From Eric Kombat, Bole