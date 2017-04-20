Airport View hotel hosts corporate clients, suppliers to marks 15th Anniversary

Airport View Hotel has held series of activities to mark 15 years of its existence in Ghana’s hospitality industry.

The hotel hosted corporate clients, suppliers and Journalists to a memorable lunch last Thursday to acknowledge their support and contributions for the past 15 years of its operation.

The event was held at the Luna Restaurant rooftop terrace of the plush facility and guests took turns to savor the drinks and delicious meals made available.

Welcoming guests, CEO of the hotel, Francis Fori Dwumah disclosed that the hotel started operating in 2002 with 12 bedrooms, a restaurant and a conference room with 10 staff.

However, through the hard work of its dedicated staff and support of its clients, the hotel has enhanced its facilities with 80 rooms, 3 conference rooms, a restaurant and a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool, a coffee bar, an onsite convenient shop, salon and massage parlour.

“You have been with us through our most challenging times to date and without your patronage, we wouldn’t have come this far” he confessed and thanked the corporate entities, regulators, oversight agencies, suppliers and service providers for their support.

The guest speaker, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Affail Monney paid tribute to Airport View Hotel for opening their doors to the media fraternity, a move which has inspired a friendship bond between the media and the hotel.

He urged the media to do its part by projecting the hotel to continue to make a significant impact in Ghana’s hospitality industry for economic development.

The Sales and Marketing Manager, Jane Gyimah – Amoako was optimistic working together with its clients has motivated and strengthened the hotel’s capabilities.

She assured the facility will remain committed to offering unmatched services through paying attention to details, working on feedbacks and developing unique concepts that give guests memorable experiences.

As part of activities earmarked to celebrate the 15th Anniversary, the hotel in partnership with GTV Sports+ and other sponsors on April 8, embarked on a health walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase.

Participants were later engaged in aerobics and were refreshed after.