6 Perish At Assin Foso On Easter Saturday

Six people – five males and a female – perished in an accident on Easter Saturday at Assin Juaso, near Foso in the Assin North municipality of the Central Region.

It occurred when a Nissan pickup with registration number GN 2409-15 from Cape Coast and heading towards Kumasi collided with a Toyota Camry with registration number DV 9071-17.

Four people died on the spot and two others died later at the St Francis Xavier Hospital.

The bodies have since been deposited at the health facility for identification and collection.

Three of the victims on the Nissan pickup hailed from the Ellembele District of the Western Region and have been identified as James Tanoe Menlah Kainyah, Ishmael Kwame Yankey and Gifty Abena Essien.

They are said to have played very crucial roles in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 electioneering campaign.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, the Assin Foso divisional police commander, Chief Supt Henry B.M. Bacho, said the accident happened at about 8pm when the driver of the Nissan attempted to swerve a pothole and veered into the other lane, but unfortunately collided with the Toyota, killing the four people on board on the spot.

Chief Supt Bacho said that the rest of the occupants were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The police commander disclosed that both drivers were driving at top speed and therefore, advised drivers to be careful when using that stretch of the road.

In a tribute posted on his Facebook wall, Kwasi Bonzoh, NPP parliamentary candidate for the Ellembelle Constituency in the 2016 elections said, “My heart aches at the news of the gory accident that claimed the young and promising lives of three of my very close family and friends: Gifty Abena Essien, Ishmael Kwame Yankey, and James Tanoe Menlah Kainyah.

“Words cannot possibly describe the amount of pain and anguish in my heart at this moment. Mother Ghana has indeed lost three of her brightest and enterprising children.

“As we reconcile ourselves to the heartbreaking reality that our beloved Gifty, Kwame and Tanoe are no longer physically with us, let us depend on God’s guidance to lead and carry us through these difficult times.”

Email:[email protected]

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast