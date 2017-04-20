2016/17 National Women’s League launched – MyJoyOnline

The 2016/ 17 National Women’s League will kick off on April 29 after the official launch which was held at the GFA Secretariat on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Women’s League clubs attended a stakeholders meeting where they deliberated on various issues concerning the upcoming season.
The 5th edition of the National Women’s League will maintain the two zoned (Northern & Southern) 16-club league.
NORTHERN ZONE
Kumasi Sports Academy
Fabulous Ladies
Ashtown
Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Prison Ladies
Lepo Ladies
Real Upper Ladies
Northern Ladies
SOUTHERN ZONE
Sea Lions fc
Hasaacas Ladies
Holy Royals
Police Ladies
Immigration Ladies
Soccer intellectuals
Samaria Ladies
Lady strikers