2016/17 National Women’s League launched – MyJoyOnline

The 2016/ 17 National Women’s League will kick off on April 29 after the official launch which was held at the GFA Secretariat on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Women’s League clubs attended a stakeholders meeting where they deliberated on various issues concerning the upcoming season.

The 5th edition of the National Women’s League will maintain the two zoned (Northern & Southern) 16-club league.

NORTHERN ZONE

Kumasi Sports Academy

Fabulous Ladies

Ashtown

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Prison Ladies

Lepo Ladies

Real Upper Ladies

Northern Ladies

SOUTHERN ZONE

Sea Lions fc

Hasaacas Ladies

Holy Royals

Police Ladies

Immigration Ladies

Soccer intellectuals

Samaria Ladies

Lady strikers