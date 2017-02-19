We don’t need Don Moen as headline artist for Ghana @60 – Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2017

Leader and Founder of Glorious Waves Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has blasted the committee for Ghana@60 for bring the world renowned Worship leader Don Moen as the headline Artist for Ghana @ 60 celebration.

Liberated international gospel musician, Don Moen will headline a mega gospel concert to mark Ghana’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The multiple award winning musician, behind several renowned hit songs, including ‘God Will Make a Way’, will perform at the International Gospel Concert on March 7 at the Independence Square.

The full complement of artistes for the concert is yet to be announced by the Planning Committee.

Speaking on Annigye Mmre on Onua 95.1fm today the man of God said he don’t have problem of them calling Don Meon but they should have given the headline Artist to a local musicians because is Ghana @ 60 and is a local celebration.

“I don’t have any problem of them calling Don Meon to help us worship God But he being the headline Artist is the problem, we can use that great opportunity to promote our artistes as a headline artiste.”

Jefferson Sackey, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub Committee of ‘Ghana 60 Years On’ planning committee explained in an interview with Onua FM confirmed that Don Meon is the headline Artist for Ghana @60 concert and he will mount the stage with other Ghanaian Artist as well.