Takoradi: Youth groups clash over mobile phone; five injured





Two people have been arrested by the Takoradi Police command following a bloody clash between two youth groups at the Kwame Nkrumah roundabout.

At least five people sustained injuries in the clash.

The youth groups from Effiekuma and Amanful clashed Saturday afternoon.

Supt. Peter Ofori Donkor who confirmed the arrest to Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene Gyan said investigations are ongoing to apprehend the rest of the Youth who caused the bloody clash.

Assembly member for the Amanful West Electiral Area, Prince Arthur said but for the timely intervention by the Police, the situation could have degenerated.

According to him, a youth from Amanful snatched a phone from a Dagomba youth from Effiakuma and in the attempt to retrieve the stolen phone, the scuffle occurred among the youth groups who had invited a backup from their kinsmen.