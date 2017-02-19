Songstress Becca speaks about Akwaboah

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2017

Becca and Akwaboah used to work together; Akwaboah has written songs for Becca and has performed with Becca times without number, thebigtriceonline.com can say.

Well, Becca was on Hitz FM and she has spoken fondly of the ‘I do love you’ hitmaker.

According to Becca, Akwaboah is an amazing composer and songwriter. Becca also added that Akwaboah will continue to be his Number 1 songwriter here in Ghana.

“Akwaboah is an amazing composer and songwriter. He was part of Daa ke Daa and was even heavily involved in Sarkodie’s Mary album. Akwaboah is just good. When it comes to songwriting here in Ghana, Akwaboah is my number one.”

Becca on Vals day performed at Akwaboah’s Vals day bash.

Good that both are still on good terms.