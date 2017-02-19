Robert Lewandowski scores with final kick as Bayern Munich nick draw at Hertha Berlin

Robert Lewandowski equalised with the last kick of the game as Bayern Munich salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Hertha Berlin.

The substitute scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Hertha surrendered their lead in heartbreaking fashion.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side struggled to break down Hertha just three days after putting five past Arsenal in their Champions League last 16 first leg.

Vedad Ibisevic scored the opener on 21 minutes and had an acrobatic volley disallowed for offside.

Despite notching up 69 per cent possession and bringing star striker Robert Lewandowski off the bench after an hour, Bayern could not find an equaliser until Lewandowski’s last-gasp intervention.

RB Leipzig can cut the gap at the top to five points when they visit Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund bounced back from their midweek Champions League loss at Benfica to ease past VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 and climb into third place on 37 points.

An own goal from Jeffrey Bruma put them in the driving seat before Lukasz Piszczek and Ousmane Dembele increased their lead with second-half goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt squandered their chance to go third in the standings, slumping to a 2-0 defeat by visitors Ingolstadt to drop to sixth on 35 points.