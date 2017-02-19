Lil Win releases video of ‘Obumpa’ Ft Flowking Stone & Top Kay

Music of Sunday, 19 February 2017

Source: Emmanuel Bossu Kule Arhin

2017-02-19

Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is at it again.

He brings to us this collaboration with Flowking Stone and Top Kay titled Obumpa.

The song which was produced by Apya talks about how ladies of today can accept everything you give them but when it’s time for them to play their role on bed, they put on shorts. Such a funny concept.

Lil Win on a phone conversation with Flowking Stone was narrating his ordeal but little did he know that Flowking was also interested in this girl.

Directed by Steve Gyamfi, the video features Flowking Stone, Enwai of Dobble fame, Young Chorus, DJ A.Y and Mary Waddle.

Watch what the Mama Boss Papa hitmaker went through in the video…