Hans Kwoffie treble for Ashantigold sinks Olympics on Premier League return

Ashantigold recorded their first victory of the season after a fine Hans Kwoffie hat trick at the Len Clay Stadium condemned Great Olympics to their first defeat in their first game on their return to the Premier League.

Hans Kwoffie slotted in an Amos Addai’s cross from the right to put Ashanti Gold SC ahead in the 38th minute and doubled his tally in the 42nd minute after another assist by Hans Kwoffie.

The former Medeama offensive midfielder completed his hat trick a minute after recess after Great Olympics defenders were caught ball watching.

Abel Manomey, who joined the Wonder Club from second-tier side Kotoku Royals, scored on his debut in what a consolstion for the Wonder Club and their first since their promotion.

AshantiGold SC will travel to face Tema Youth FC on Wednesday while Great Olympics host Elmina Sharks in Accra.