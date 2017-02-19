Gareth Bale scores on return as Real Madrid set new club record against Espanyol

Real Madrid set a new club record after scoring for the 42nd consecutive game as Gareth Bale returned with a goal in a 2-0 victory in their La Liga clash against Espanyol at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Morata scored in the 33rd minute to ensure that Zinedine Zidane’s side scored yet again to surpass the previous club record set in 1952 and equalled in 1989 and 2012.

Gareth Bale returned after a three-month lay-off in the second half as he replaced the goalscorer Morata, and within 13 minutes of his return he too had got on the scoresheet.

It was a fitting way for the Welshman to mark his return after an extended spell on the sidelines and it clinched a key win for Zidane’s men, who now lead Barcelona by four points, albeit having played a game more.

Espanyol offered next to no threat down the other end, making it a very comfortable afternoon for the hosts, who didn’t have to over-exert in their attempts to earn three points.