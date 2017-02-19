Bechem United knocked out of Confederations Cup after humbling defeat

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Bechem United’s debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup was brought to an abrupt end after losing 4-1 to MC Alger to go out 5-3 on aggregate.

The FA Cup champions headed into the second leg with a slim 2-1 advantage but that was relinquished after just two minutes when Mohamed Seguer fired the Algerians in the lead.

The goal levelled the tie on aggregate but put the hosts ahead by the away goal’s rule. Hachoud doubled the lead for MC Alger after 39 minutes.

But Bechem United pulled one back on 60 minutes to tie 3-3 on aggregate after Ahmed Toure reacted first to a ball in the box but the Hunters were undone by two penalties in quick succession.

The first was converted on 84 minutes through Hachoud and the second by Zakaria Mansouri.

Bechem United must now refocus on the Ghana Premier League where they have two outstanding matches.