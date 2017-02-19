Barber jailed for smoking marijuana to fight asthma





A 43-year-old barber Peter Baffuor has been jailed for a month and fined Gh¢120 for smoking marijuana as “medicine” to fight asthma.

He will spend extra two months in jail if he defaults in paying the fine.

The convict was sentenced on his own plea after he was charged with the offence in court on Friday.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Solomon Keelson, told a Koforidua Circuit Court that on October 7, 2016, a police team nabbed Baffour during an anti-narcotic operation to clamp down on activities of drug peddlers in the municipality.

Baffour was arrested with four others and a roll of marijuana was found on him. The convict admitted the offence, but explained he smokes the substance to fight his Asthma.