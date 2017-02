Zookeepers in the Philippines captured video of a young orangutan bottle-feeding a baby tiger after the two animals were introduced.

The video, posted to YouTube by John Mills, shows the orangutan using a bottle to feed milk to the baby lion at the Davao Crocodile Park.

Zookeepers said they introduced the two animals in the hopes of forming a bond.

The experiment was successful and the orangutan showed nurturing behaviour toward the cub, including bottle feeding.