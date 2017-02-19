Asante the Alpha; the new rap god to look out for

Ghanaian hip-hop/hiplife artiste, Asante the Alpha, born Asante-Danso David is set to release his much talked about album, ‘Alpha Male’ in April this year.

In an interview with SeancityGh, Asante the Alpha said he is poised and set to take hip-hop and hiplife in Ghana to the next level and further calls for a challenge in the industry as far as rap is concerned.

“God willing, I am releasing my album, ‘Alpha Male’ this April and trust me, it’s a mind blowing album. I am willing to face any challenge from any rapper. My interest is to make the rap game as competitive as it was during the reign of Lord Kenya and Obrafour. Ghanaians should watch out for me.”

Asante the Alpha is a versatile and creative artiste capable of punching on every line he finds himself and that has been his plus in his rap style. He is a native of Bantama, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.