Ahuofe Patri gets ambassadorial deal with itel Mobile Ghana

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2017

Source: The Prince Live

2017-02-19

play videoAhuofe Patri with the management team from itel Mobile Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148603782430375"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/1487487639_549_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Pace setters of affordable and quality mobile phones in Ghana, itel Mobile Ghana, has signed a one-year contract with young celebrated actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang (Ahuofe Patri) as their brand ambassador.

The signing ceremony took place on the 16th of February 2017 at Kofas



Media’s ffice, East Legon. Present at the contract signing was Priscilla herself, her manager Kofi Asamoah, Digital Marketing and communication Manager of itel Ghana, Michael Tuekpe and the country manager of itel Ghana.

According to Ahuofe Patri, she is extremely excited about the whole ambassadorial deal and she believes with her huge fan base and activeness in the industry, she will go a long way to usher the brand into an amazing pedestal.

In an interview with the digital marketing and communication manager of itel Ghana, Michael Tuekpe, below is what he had to say;

‘’We all know about the sleek and quality phones produced by itel Ghana, hence we needed someone who can match up that trend and there was no one other than Ahuefe Patri who is not only beautiful but also loved and inspired by the youth of Ghana. We believe she can assist us reach the youth with our useful products’’

Meanwhile itel Ghana recently launched its flagship mobile phone S31 which is currently doing exceptionally well in the market. The remarkable and classic S31 has amazing features with advanced camera features to create the best image