Actors Guild – Ashanti snubs national meeting

Bill Asamoah, Chairman of the Ghana Actors Guild, Ashanti Region <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148603782430375"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/1487498789_931_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The chairman of the Ghana Actors Guild, Ashanti Regional branch, Mr Bill Asamoah was lost at the association’s national general meeting on the 16th February, 2017 in Accra.

The meeting which was held in Accra at the MUSIGA Head Office was to sit on a round table to discuss the progress of the association and the way forward.

Some notable faces in attendance at the meeting were, Mr Akonu Dake, Bismark The Joke, Ekow Smith Asante, Akorfa, Mr Frank Idan among other prominent actors from across the various regions of Ghana.

The guest speaker of the meeting was the Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Nana Oduro Boateng.

The reason for the Mr Asamoah’s snub is currently not known. SeancityGh is working tirelessly around the clock to get to the bottom of the report.