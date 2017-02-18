You betrayed Bimbilla – Regent chides Regional House of Chiefs

Bimbilla Regent, Yakubu Andani Dasana, has criticised the Northern Regional House of Chiefs for its silence on the recent clashes that claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

He said the fatal clash would not have taken place in the first instance had the House intervened in the chieftaincy dispute.

Speaking to members of the Regional House of Chiefs during a visit to his palace Friday, Naa Yakubu Dasana said the people of Bimbilla were betrayed by the House.

A misunderstanding between two royal families in Bimbilla over a chieftaincy dispute on February 9, triggered gun battle that led to the death of six women, two children and one man.

The bloody incident compelled government to impose a 12-hour curfew on the area. Many residents have left the area to stay with their relatives in nearby communities.

Bimbilla is associated with perennial chieftaincy disputes and efforts to bring an end to the issue have been futile. Residents blame the two royal families for their inability to reach a compromise on issues.

But Naa Yakubu Dasana blames the other faction for the spate of clashes that take place in the area. He said commentaries on the recent clash have been misreported.

‘You are chiefs and you know what that means yet none of you came to say anything,’ he said speaking through an interpreter adding it was about time the two families sat to address the crux of the issue.

He said he expects the leadership of the other faction to replicate the respect their side extends to them. ‘He should also give us that respect.’

‘We can’t keep be in the struggle forever. There will be a time that we will have to sit and talk about the issues,’ he said.

He said the Regional House of Chiefs ruled in favour of the Chief of the area who was murdered by the opposing faction.

He appealed to the Regional House of Chiefs to help them give a befitting burial to one of their elders who died in the course of the incident.