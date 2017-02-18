Twitter Reacts To The Shady Arrest Of Chocolate City Boss

The arrest of the CEO of Chocolate City Entertainment Audu Maikori has caused expected upheaval across social media platforms. Nigerians have taken to twitter to express their displeasure over the arrest.

The Police picked up the 41 year old music mogul, in Lagos around noon Friday for alleged attempt to “incite” the public, and subsequently transferred him to Force Headquarters in Abuja, his lawyer said.

A source that pleaded anonymity said men of the Force tricked Maikori under a different guise only to whisk him to the DSS office in Abuja.

Also Read: BBNaija, Gifty And The Kissing Game: Is She Just Playing The Game Or Living In Her Own World?

He said:

“This afternoon, Audu Maikori was invited by the policemen from the station he had gone to report his driver for misinforming him on the killing of five students of the College of Education Kaduna. They came under the pretext of wanting to talk to him about the case. On getting to the station, he was then served with a warrant of arrest and taken forcibly to the DSS Headquarters in Abuja”

According to the source:

“We have cause to believe that this arrest was at the behest of the Kaduna State governor”

“We tried to get the DSS to release him on Friday evening but they did not oblige. He would be kept in their custody until Monday morning’”

Maikori’s lawyer, Mark Jacobs, said his clients arrest is connected to his tweets a month ago about alleged killing of some Southern Kaduna residents by Fulani herdsmen.

Maikori later apologized via a tweet after he realized his sources were unreliable.

The arrest of the Chocolate City boss has led to a call by millions of Nigerian to free the Maikori, this clamour has led to the use of the #FreeAudu hashtag on twitted to demand for his release.

Those sympathetic to Maikori accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of trying to silence him for his pro-Southern Kaduna advocacy.

Also Read: #OurMumuDonDo: Why Charly Boy Believes Nigeria’s Future Has Been Stolen

Those who have joined the #FreeAudu campaign include former Presidential spokesman Reuben Abati who tweeted:

“Freedom of Speech is A Constitutional right.”